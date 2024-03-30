Godzilla X Kong Stomps Ghostbusters And Scores $75 Million Opening Weekend At The Box Office

If the Barbenheimer phenomenon taught us anything, it's that audiences love the combination of hot pink aesthetics and wide-scale destruction — and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is here to prove it. After setting a new record for the MonsterVerse with $10 million from Thursday night preview ticket sales, the team-up sequel is now on track for the franchise's biggest opening weekend 2014's "Godzilla," the movie that kicked things off.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" director Adam Wingard returned to helm "The New Empire," in which King Kong has a cool new metal glove and Godzilla's atomic energy has a pink glow. It looks like those selling points were enough for audiences, as Deadline reports that "Godzilla x Kong" grossed a massive $37 million on its opening day (including the $10 million from previews) and is expected to gross $75 million or more over its first weekend in theaters, with potential to climb as high as $80 million. That far outstrips earlier box office projections of a debut in the $50 million range.

Opening night audience exit polling has given "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" an A- CinemaScore, the second-highest in the franchise behind the A score received by "Godzilla vs. Kong" ("Godzilla," "Kong: Skull Island," and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" all received B+ grades). Critics are more mixed, with the film's Rotten Tomatoes score currently standing at 55%, but /Film's Witney Seibold gave "Godzilla x Kong" a favorable review, describing it as "a Joycean stream-of-consciousness ramble escaped from the mind of a sugared-up eight-year-old" (complimentary).