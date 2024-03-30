Why Cheers' Cast Almost Quit Over Repainting The Show's Set

The sets of different sitcoms can feel like a home away from home for the audiences watching, so it's not hard to imagine just how much the casts of those shows might get attached to them. Sitcoms are frequently about families (either by blood or friendship) and the casts can develop relationships just as potent, making the sets the place of incredible memories. Unfortunately, sets aren't made to last forever and that can lead to some emotional consequences for the cast. Sometimes there are tragedies like the fire that took out the set of the "M*A*S*H" finale, and sometimes it can be something as simple as giving the set a fresh coat of paint that can totally upset the balance of things.

The 1980s sitcom "Cheers" takes place in a bar owned by former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Sam Malone (Ted Danson), who serves up drinks to a motley crew of regulars and the occasional guest star. It's a pretty instantly recognizable set to anyone who's ever seen even a few minutes of the show, but when the set was repainted one year, it almost caused some of the cast to quit. That might seem like a bit of an overreaction, but there were some rather tragic circumstances behind their response.