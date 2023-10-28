Cheers Almost Traded Its Boston Bar For A Desert Saloon

One of the keys to crafting a great sitcom is choosing a unique location. Most television writers live in Los Angeles or New York City, but to be a writer of consequence you've got to be curious about the world around you. This is why so many of the best series take place in cities that aren't major production centers. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" took place in the wintry metropolis of Minneapolis. "The Andy Griffith Show" acquainted us with the offbeat rural denizens of (the fictional) Mayberry, North Carolina. And "WKRP in Cincinnati" captured the charm of Ohio's Queen City via a struggling AM radio station.

When it comes to identifying a city with a sitcom, there is not a more iconic show than "Cheers." Boston is a very strange, very old city (founded in 1630). It has a rich, if troubling racial history. It's also got a chip on its shoulder. You will not meet a more tribalistic class of sports fan than a Bostonite. They live and die so very hard with the fortunes of the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and Patriots. It is, therefore, a perfect sitcom city.

And yet, getting "Cheers" to Boston was not the initial plan. Amazingly, if the series' creators had followed their original inspiration, the bar where everyone knows your name would've had a Southwest flavor.