Every New Gadget In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Ranked By Coolness
"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" arrives in theaters this weekend, taking the action back to New York City where the Spengler family and the original Ghostbusters have come together to keep all the spooks, specters, and ghosts from running rampant. In order to keep up with all the paranormal activity, the Ghostbusters have some new gadgets and gear that debut in "Frozen Empire." Thanks to the new Ghostbusters Paranormal Research Center founded by the cash-stacked Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), there are a lot of new developments in the works when it comes to capturing and studying ghosts.
With a variety of new Ghostbusters gadgets popping up in "Frozen Empire," we decided to break down all the new tools. From new proton packs and an upgraded ghost trap to a new vehicle and a surprising advancement in spirit-harnessing technology, let's take a look at the various Ghostbusters gadgets from "Frozen Empire" and figure out how cool they really are.
7. A bigger containment unit
All right, let's just get this out of the way. The Ghostbusters Paranormal Research Center is in an abandoned aquarium in New Jersey. Not only was it created as a place to test new technology related to catching and containing ghosts, but it's also where a whole new containment unit has been built. That's because the original containment unit in the basement of the Ghostbusters firehouse headquarters is on the verge of being at maximum capacity, and the only way to make room is to build a bigger containment unit.
This is at the bottom of the list because it's merely a bigger version of the red containment unit we've been familiar with since the original "Ghostbusters." Plus, on top of that, it was unwisely built in New Jersey. Not only does the location suck by default because it's New Jersey, but it's a bit of a trek to get the ghosts from the old containment unit into the new one. Dialogue in "Frozen Empire" even says it would take several years to transfer all the ghosts into the new containment unit. So why was it built so far away, and why isn't there a way to streamline putting the ghosts into the new containment unit? Seems like someone didn't quite think this through very well. I guess that's what happens when you don't have Egon Spengler anymore.
6. New (and modified) proton packs
You might be thinking to yourself that having new and modified proton packs would be pretty cool. Yes, the mere concept of having a new version of this core piece of Ghostbusters equipment sounds great. But here's the problem: There's nothing special about the new proton packs other than a fresh paint job that adds a bit of yellow to their appearance in certain areas and a different muzzle on the end of the neutrona wand. Otherwise, the only reason that a new set of proton packs appears is because Mayor Walter Peck seizes the rest of the proton packs that were being used by the Ghostbusters after an incident at the New York Public Library.
However, there is one proton pack that gets a proper upgrade. Because the ghostly threat Garraka is immune to normal proton streams, able to freeze and crumble them with ease, Phoebe has to upgrade one of the new proton packs by modifying the cyclotron inside. Instead of the usual copper conductor inside, Phoebe coats the cyclotron with brass, which will make the proton stream more effective, especially when combined with the more mystical assault brought on by Kumail Nanjiani's new character Nadeem. While the brass upgrade does change the look of the proton stream to have more of a green lightning effect, and it creates a ton of sparks out of the cyclotron and neutrona wand, it doesn't make the original proton pack that much cooler. Sorry!
5. Proton charged barriers
Within the new Paranormal Research Center, the Ghostbusters now have the technology to contain ghosts without the typical containment unit. Utilizing the aquarium's resources, they've converted enclosures that would otherwise be used for animals and fitted them with proton-charged barriers (like the new ghost Pukey being observed above before launching projectile ectoplasm vomit), which keeps the ghosts from merely going through the walls and windows. While this might not seem like a very cool gadget, the fact that the Ghostbusters can now freely observe ghosts is a pretty neat development, even if it ends up creating problems for them when the power of Garraka's orb shuts down the lab's power and lets the Possessor ghost escape.
4. The neutrona gauntlet
Seemingly inspired by the arm-mounted proton pack from the "Ghostbusters" comic book series from IDW, there's a new neutrona wand that doesn't have a traditional proton pack that it's attached to. Though it doesn't seem to have been officially named, fans have been referring to the new gadget as the neutrona gauntlet. Situated on the wrist of Janine Melnitz in "Frozen Empire," it seems to be a miniaturized version of proton pack technology.
Meanwhile, over at Adam Savage's Tested YouTube channel, there's a bit of a tease briefly showing off the new gauntlet, but none of his "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" videos have fully highlighted the new tool yet. Perhaps they have been waiting for the movie's release, and we'll get a closer look with more details soon. As it stands, this is a nice, compact update for the proton pack technology. But I'm guessing that it's probably not as powerful as a standard proton pack. However, in the aforementioned video, you can see that the gauntlet does have one of the signature red lights that typically sits on the bottom half of the proton pack's back, so the tech is relatively the same. It's a shame the movie doesn't dig into the purpose behind this new Ghostbusters gear at all.
3. The Ecto-C
We all know that the Ecto-1 is the most reliable way for the Ghostbusters to get around, even if it's not a particularly great popcorn bucket. It turns out that replacing the suspension, shocks, brakes, brake pads, lining, steering box, transmission, and rear-end was a good move. Even after it rusted out a bit and looked rather rundown in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," it's back in pristine condition in "Frozen Empire." However, when the Ecto-1 is out patrolling the streets and Dr. Ray Stantz needs a way to get himself, Phoebe, and Podcast to the New York Public Library for a little research, they take the Ecto-C.
That's right, we have another Ghostbusters vehicle on the scene. Perhaps partially inspired by the various vehicles seen on "The Real Ghostbusters" and turned into toys, the Ecto-C is a motorcycle with a sidecar. But since this is a Ghostbusters vehicle, it's more than just transportation. Hidden inside the sidecar are a proton pack and neutrona wand, which allows Phoebe to quickly dispatch with the giant stone lion that has come to life outside of the library, thanks to the escaped Possessor ghost from the research center. You can see a little bit of that moment at the end of the TV spot above.
2. The machine that extracts ghosts from objects
In what is probably the most surprising piece of new Ghostbusters technology, the Paranormal Research Center has a machine that allows their scientist Lars (a new character played by James Acaster) to extract spirits from the objects they've attached themselves to. The primary example we see is a Sony Discman that is snapping around, clearly possessed by a ghost. But the machine allows them to remove the spirit and place it in the new containment unit.
On the surface, this is a very cool development. If there's one problem with its depiction in the movie, it's that the screen technology doesn't really create a high-definition representation of what the spirit looks like, and even when the spirit is removed and encased in a glass tank before it's ultimately trapped, the spirits don't seem to take a clear form when extracted. That might not be the fault of the machine, but it does make it seem a little less cool.
One of the more interesting yet perplexing features of the machine is that it can also be used by humans to extract their spirit from their bodies and allow them to experience the ghost plane of existence themselves. While that's thoroughly fascinating, the problem is that this concept isn't even remotely explained in the movie, but Phoebe somehow knows how to go through this process herself, even though she was only just recently introduced to the Paranormal Research Center itself. So this new machine gets cool points for giving us something awesome but without properly introducing such a major concept.
1. The ghost trap drone and modified Ecto goggles
Finally, we have what is easily the coolest and most useful bit of new Ghostbusters tech in "Frozen Empire." We all know the signature ghost trap that ensnares ghosts in a beam of light with the press of a foot pedal. The ghost trap got a mobile upgrade in "Afterlife" by having it turned into a remote-controlled car that could be activated from a distance. And now we're seeing the next evolution of the ghost trap that makes it the most efficient version yet.
When the Spengler family (and Gary Grooberson) are chasing down the sewer dragon ghost in the opening moments of the movie (after the flashback to New York City, 1902), the remote ghost trap on wheels isn't cutting it. That's when Callie (Carrie Coon) activates the new ghost trap drone, which flies out of a little globe container on the roof of the Ecto-1. Not only is the drone cool by itself, but it's also paired with the Ecto goggles, making them more useful than ever. Now, the goggles are used as the viewfinder for helping to fly the drone.
Perhaps the greatest feature of the ghost trap drone, other than its ability to fly, is that the trap opens both from the top and the bottom. So when the sewer dragon tries to make a quick maneuver away, it still can't escape the beam of light that will lock it down.