Every New Gadget In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Ranked By Coolness

All right, let's just get this out of the way. The Ghostbusters Paranormal Research Center is in an abandoned aquarium in New Jersey. Not only was it created as a place to test new technology related to catching and containing ghosts, but it's also where a whole new containment unit has been built. That's because the original containment unit in the basement of the Ghostbusters firehouse headquarters is on the verge of being at maximum capacity, and the only way to make room is to build a bigger containment unit.

This is at the bottom of the list because it's merely a bigger version of the red containment unit we've been familiar with since the original "Ghostbusters." Plus, on top of that, it was unwisely built in New Jersey. Not only does the location suck by default because it's New Jersey, but it's a bit of a trek to get the ghosts from the old containment unit into the new one. Dialogue in "Frozen Empire" even says it would take several years to transfer all the ghosts into the new containment unit. So why was it built so far away, and why isn't there a way to streamline putting the ghosts into the new containment unit? Seems like someone didn't quite think this through very well. I guess that's what happens when you don't have Egon Spengler anymore.