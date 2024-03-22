Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Developed A Cool New Visual Effect For Slimer

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" hits theaters this weekend (read our review here), and along with the returning casts of both the original "Ghostbusters" franchise and the new generation of specter catchers from "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," there's another ugly little spud making a comeback. That's right, Slimer is back on the scene, green and still kinda mean. Well, at least he's hungry, and if you interfere with his eating (even though he can't really consume the food), he gets super annoyed. Every time Slimer comes back, some of that ectoplasm comes with him, but this time, the visual effects department on "Frozen Empire" came up with some cool new movie magic that they've never achieved with this green ghoul before.

With a little help from Ivan Reitman, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" perfected the recipe for the slime that is so often left behind by ghosts, so getting the ectoplasm residue right was the easy part. But for "Frozen Empire," the special effects crew created a new rig that allowed them to actually slime actor Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things") in camera without cutting. As special effects department head John Van Der Pool explained in the production notes for the film:

"[Slimer's] a proper celebrity and a classic character, but all the previous films have never managed to achieve sliming in camera. The camera cuts, they pour slime on the actor, cut back to the actor drenched. On this picture, we got the opportunity to develop a method of sliming Finn in camera: a self-contained pack that could do a slime splat on Finn's chest and on his back at the same time."

In "Frozen Empire," Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) is in the attic of the Ghostbusters firehouse trying to trap Slimer, which is never a good idea. When the ghost charges right through him, he gets slimed, which was achieved with that body pack. Thanks to "Mythbusters" mastermind Adam Savage, you can get a look at the effect in action below.