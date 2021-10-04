Original Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman Solved A Slime Dispute On The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Set

Since Jason Reitman is his father's son, they share many similarities. That means they're both very opinionated when it comes to getting what they want from a film production. The younger Reitman also told Empire about the experience of working with his father so closely:

"It's hard because we're having this kind of meaningful father-son experience together on set but, simultaneously, both of us are stubborn, creative forces, sometimes agreeing, sometimes not, both deeply passionate about getting this right."

Reitman added that the experience of "navigating the shadow" of our parents is something that anybody could relate to, even if they're not making a movie with their father. He said, "No matter what your parents do, or who they are – that is the journey of being a child." Even so, at the end of the day, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" gave Jason Reitman a touching moment with his father that he will treasure for the rest of his life.

Since "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" finds Egon Spengler's seemingly estranged daughter (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) confronting the legacy of what their father/grandfather left behind, I think it's likely that Reitman has a lot to say in the movie about being in the shadow of our parents and how that has an impact on our lives. And there are some ghosts involved too. We'll find out when "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" arrives on November 19, 2021.