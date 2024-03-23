X-Men '97 Proves That Studios Don't Give A Crap About Spanish-Speaking Fans

Kids from the '90s kids rejoice! The X-Men are back, specifically the version from the animated series. Though it's been decades since "X-Men: The Animated Series" went off the air, the new show treats it as if no time has passed (still, if the passage of time has made you forget about the details, you can catch up by reading this recap of the original here).

Despite the controversial last-minute firing of the show's creator, "X-Men '97" is exactly what you'd want it to be. In his review for /Film, Witney Seibold wrote "Just like classic rock, "X-Men '97" is familiar and comforting." Indeed, this is a rare revival that truly feels like a proper continuation of the original. Sure, the animation is a big upgrade and the action scenes are spectacular, but a lot of effort was put into making the new episodes feel like they belong to the same show as the '90s episodes.

But as someone who grew up watching the Latin American Spanish dub of "X-Men: The Animated Series", watching "X-Men '97" was a big disappointment. Not because of the quality of Studio Mir's animation. Not because of the storytelling. What is disappointing is to see the entire dub cast get changed.