The Animated Star Wars Characters Who Inspired The Acolyte

Praise the Mortis Gods! "The Acolyte" is giving us a reason to get excited about live-action "Star Wars" television again while we patiently await the second season of "Andor." After "The Mandalorian" season 3 saw its namesake frustratingly sidelined in favor of setting up Dave Filoni's larger New Republic arc and "Ahsoka" season 1 left me and others feeling like the convergence of live-action and animated "Star Wars" is a real mixed blessing, "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland is here to change things up. "The Acolyte" is set in the High Republic era, a period that's been explored in the ongoing High Republic publishing initiative but has never before been realized in live-action. That alone should be enough to pique the interest of anyone who's ready for a "Star Wars" series that's less beholden to setting up future shows and can exist more independently.

That's not to say "The Acolyte" will be devoid of connections to other "Star Wars" projects (nor that it has to be). Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, who's played by Rebecca Henderson in "The Acolyte," has already made her debut prior to the show in Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland's recently-published High Republic novel "Star Wars: Defy the Storm." Likewise, it's entirely plausible the mysterious villain glimpsed wielding a red lightsaber in the official "Acolyte" trailer will be linked directly to a certain familiar Sith Lord. Presumably, though, since the show is said to take place 100 years before "The Phantom Menace," he won't be stopping by in person, assuming we're not about to meet the "Muppet Babies" version of Palpatine (which I kind of want to see now).

Headland has similarly confirmed that there won't be any Nightsisters appearing in "The Acolyte" — although the fan-favorite "Clone Wars" characters were very much an inspiration for the series.