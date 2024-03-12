Cool Stuff: Godzilla Minus One Gets An Explosive Timed Edition Lenticular Poster
After celebrating a big night at the Oscars with the much-deserved trophy for Best Visual Effects, the first-ever Academy Award won by the "Godzilla" franchise, there's even more love for the tremendous "Godzilla Minus One" this week. While we wait for the film to hit home media for repeat viewings, the King of Monsters is getting a limited edition poster commemorating his latest triumph at the box office.
Our friends at Bottleneck Gallery are teaming up with Toho Studios and kaiju expert ISH (aka Justin Ishmael) to release an official "Godzilla Minus One" 3D lenticular poster that brings the massive monster to life right on your wall. Available at the official Godzilla Store online for a limited time, this poster measures 24x36 inches and is made from 4mm lenticular polystyrene, making it rather sturdy and providing a stereoscopic 3D image that lets Godzilla keep his deadly stare focused right on you, no matter where you're standing.
Check out the poster below, and find out when and how you can pre-order it.
Is that ... Godzilla?
The image itself actually comes from the official IMAX poster that was released in promotion for "Godzilla Minus One" last year, but the IMAX logo has been removed to make for a more elegant design. The sun shines behind Godzilla, as he's obscured partially by the smoke of a navy ship that he's just destroyed in the ocean, with a fireball still blossoming out of the wreckage. Talk about smoke on the water, amirite? It's from one of limited but effective action-packed scenes in the truly incredible Godzilla movie that hit theaters late last year. For another look at the lenticular effect, head to the Godzilla Store online.
The "Godzilla Minus One" lenticular poster is a Godzilla Store exclusive that will cost you $200. You'll want to pre-order sooner than later, because it's only available to purchase until March 24. However many posters are sold, that's how many will be made. Maybe you'll want to splurge and get one of Bottleneck Gallery's special backlit poster frames to makes sure this thing really pops when it's hanging on the wall.
This is actually just the beginning of an ongoing collaboration between Bottleneck Gallery, ISH, and Toho Studios, and there is even more limited edition art inspired by the Godzilla franchise on the way. So if you're a fan of atomic breath, stay tuned to see what other killer kaiju artwork is coming up.