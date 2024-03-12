Cool Stuff: Godzilla Minus One Gets An Explosive Timed Edition Lenticular Poster

After celebrating a big night at the Oscars with the much-deserved trophy for Best Visual Effects, the first-ever Academy Award won by the "Godzilla" franchise, there's even more love for the tremendous "Godzilla Minus One" this week. While we wait for the film to hit home media for repeat viewings, the King of Monsters is getting a limited edition poster commemorating his latest triumph at the box office.

Our friends at Bottleneck Gallery are teaming up with Toho Studios and kaiju expert ISH (aka Justin Ishmael) to release an official "Godzilla Minus One" 3D lenticular poster that brings the massive monster to life right on your wall. Available at the official Godzilla Store online for a limited time, this poster measures 24x36 inches and is made from 4mm lenticular polystyrene, making it rather sturdy and providing a stereoscopic 3D image that lets Godzilla keep his deadly stare focused right on you, no matter where you're standing.

Check out the poster below, and find out when and how you can pre-order it.