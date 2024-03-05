Here's When You Can Watch Argylle At Home
Do you know the truth behind the identity of Agent Argylle? Matthew Vaughn's action rom-com for Apple starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sam Rockwell first debuted in theaters on February 2, 2024, but the film is already going to be available to watch at home just over a month later. Centered around a reclusive, cat-loving author named Elly Conway (Howard), the woman finds herself at the center of an espionage thriller right out of the novels she's written when a real-life spy named Aidan (Rockwell) realizes that her books reflect the actions of an actual spy organization. The film itself has been extremely polarizing, with the majority of critics disliking the picture, although /Film's own Ethan Anderton aligned with the majority of audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and liked it quite a bit!
"Argylle" is an Apple Studios production in conjunction with MARV, directed and produced by Vaughn from a script by Jason Fuchs. The film was produced by Cloudy Productions, Vaughn's regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, and Fuchs. Executive producers include Claudia Vaughn, Carlos Peres, Zygi Kamasa, and Adam Fishbach. If you weren't lucky enough to catch the film in theaters (or if you actively chose to wait until it was available to view from the comfort of your own couch), here's all of the details on how to watch "Argylle" at home.
When can Argylle be streamed, rented, or purchased?
"Argylle" will be available on premium video-on-demand in the United States and Canada on March 5, 2024, through Apple's partnership with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The action-packed rom-com was produced through Apple Original Films, so this could have very well gone straight to streaming on Apple TV+, however, the tech giant worked with Universal specifically to give this film a chance in theaters. Part of that partnership includes the PVOD release in North America before a streaming release, which will be announced at a later date. The PVOD release is not accessible globally, so if you're outside of the States and Canada, you'll have to wait for the Apple TV+ release to learn the true identity of Agent Argylle. Additionally, there have been no announcements regarding a physical release as of publication, but we will include that information as it becomes available.
What movies to watch before Argylle
If you've not yet seen "Argylle," there is a mid-credits scene that we broke down as part of our ending explainer here on /Film. While I will avoid spoiling what the scene entails in this post, I will say that it might be beneficial for folks to check out Matthew Vaughn's trilogy of action comedies – "Kingsman: The Secret Service," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," and "The King's Man." In 2023, Vaughn revealed in an interview on Josh Horowitz's podcast (via ScreenRant) that he hopes "Argylle" is a story he can expand into its own trilogy similar to the "Kingsman" films, and eventually connect them all into a spy-centric cinematic universe. Unfortunately, the film struggled greatly at the box office, so now it's up to PVOD rentals and purchases to help recoup the costs.