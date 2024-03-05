Here's When You Can Watch Argylle At Home

Do you know the truth behind the identity of Agent Argylle? Matthew Vaughn's action rom-com for Apple starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sam Rockwell first debuted in theaters on February 2, 2024, but the film is already going to be available to watch at home just over a month later. Centered around a reclusive, cat-loving author named Elly Conway (Howard), the woman finds herself at the center of an espionage thriller right out of the novels she's written when a real-life spy named Aidan (Rockwell) realizes that her books reflect the actions of an actual spy organization. The film itself has been extremely polarizing, with the majority of critics disliking the picture, although /Film's own Ethan Anderton aligned with the majority of audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and liked it quite a bit!

"Argylle" is an Apple Studios production in conjunction with MARV, directed and produced by Vaughn from a script by Jason Fuchs. The film was produced by Cloudy Productions, Vaughn's regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, and Fuchs. Executive producers include Claudia Vaughn, Carlos Peres, Zygi Kamasa, and Adam Fishbach. If you weren't lucky enough to catch the film in theaters (or if you actively chose to wait until it was available to view from the comfort of your own couch), here's all of the details on how to watch "Argylle" at home.