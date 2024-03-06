How Are Dune: Part Two's Sandworm Thumpers Retrieved? Here's A... Crappy Theory

In Denis Villeneueve's sci-fi epic "Dune: Part Two," the desert-dwelling Fremen have learned a clever way to live in the wastelands of Arrakis, even as mile-long destructive sandworms furtively burrow around under their feet. For one, they have discovered that the sandworms are attracted to steady, regular ground beats, and have altered their walking to be irregular in response. The Fremen have also learned how to ride on the backs of the sandworms using an elaborate and dangerous lassoing method that takes years to refine.

A Fremen worm-rider will climb to the top of a sand dune and insert a small, forearm-length device called a thumper into the ground. A thumper, as its name implies, regularly pounds on the ground, deliberately attracting a sandworm. When a worm explodes out of the sand and charges for the thumper, the Fremen rider will fire grappling hooks into its body, hooking open the worm's creepy breathing flaps. They can then climb up onto the speeding worm and keep it above ground by holding its flaps open. Easy as pie.

Of course, a question arises: what happens to the thumper? Did the worm eat it? Does the Fremen rider grab it very quickly before firing their grappling hooks? It seems that the Fremen, whose resources are very limited, wouldn't want to waste thumpers by leaving them behind or feeding them to their worm-mounts. It likely takes a lot of time and materials to make just one thumper; the Fremen probably only have a limited supply.

In a new interview with Gizmodo, Villeneuve was grilled about the thumpers, and he had a theory as to what happens to them. It involves worm poop.