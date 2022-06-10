Steven Spielberg Asked Laura Dern To Come Back For Jurassic World Dominion [Interview]

I heard you got a call from Steven Spielberg formally asking you to do this. I'd love to know what that call was like.

It was passionate, and excited, and interested in the world of possibility of who Dr. Sattler would be today, and if my buddies Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm were to join, would I entertain this conversation? When a master like Steven is that enthusiastic, you wouldn't say no to the conversation at all. Then to be met with [producer] Frank Marshall's passion, and the incredible, open-minded, and collaborative willingness of Colin Trevorrow to say, "Who should she be today? What's important to you? Here's the story I'm imagining. Where else can we bring all you would want to it?" I mean, it was just such an amazingly warm and inviting familial creation and experiment to bring these characters back. I was so grateful, and that made it really exciting.

So, they asked for your input. What sort of things did you suggest?

Really, because of fans, I know what we put into this film to make sure that a female character was an equal to the men in the story. That she's a feminist, that she holds some — thanks to everyone's hard work — some pretty memorable feminist lines of dialogue, that she have an activist spirit and a brilliant scientific mind, and an independent thinker. When things got tough, she was like, "You boys rest, I'm going to go take care of all of us."

That is not something we typically saw in film, as we know, in the early '90s. So I felt so proud that this became a franchise, and powerful women have continued in these stories, particularly in this movie, all of us together. So it was really important to me that that character hold that kind of independence and individuality, and has evolved in her area of science, being now focused on soil science and climate change, felt everything we would want of Dr. Ellie Sattler. I feel really proud to get to play her again, and how she and the characters from the first film have influenced movie lovers and moviegoers all these years. So, I'm happy to, with an amazing group of people, try to stay true to those original characters.