The Statue Of Liberty Saved Fry's Life In A Futurama Gag We Never Got To See

"Futurama" is set a thousand years from our present. The show begins in the year 2999, as the world of tomorrow celebrates a happy New Year, and has since moved forward to correspond to the year the episode was aired — the latest, semi-satisfying season 11, reviewed by /Film here, was set in 3023. (As for the characters not aging, chalk it up to cartoon logic or, if you're a real stick in the mud, futuristic medicine.)

This means that the show is set in New New York City (in the state of New New York). In "Space Pilot 3000," while our everyman hero Philip J. Fry (Billy West, who voices so many other "Futurama" characters that he lost track once) slumbers in cryogenic suspension for a millennium, the metropolis outside is destroyed twice by alien invaders. Late in the pilot, Fry, Bender, and Leela find themselves underground in the ruins of old New York City; the place Fry once called home is the foundation upon which his new one rests.

Despite the thousand years of destruction and rebuilding, New New York still has a Statue of Liberty (though who knows if it's the original or a replica). In the "Futurama" title sequence, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of the Statue (holding a ray gun instead of a torch) which the Planet Express Ship zooms past. In "The Late Philip J. Fry," Fry, Bender, and the Professor are sent into the far future, where New New York lies in runs: Fry sees the crumbled Statue of Liberty and re-enacts the ending of "Planet of the Apes" (itself inspired by "The Twilight Zone").

On a commentary track for "Space Pilot 3000," the creators reveal that they originally had plans to feature the Statue of Liberty more prominently in that premiere.