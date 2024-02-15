Futurama's Billy West Made A Rare Mistake In Into The Wild Green Yonder

Voice actor Billy West plays several of the lead characters on Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's 31st-century sitcom "Futurama." His voice for Fry, he has said, is essentially how he sounded when he was in his 20s. He also voices the elderly Professor Farnsworth, the incompetent lobster Dr. Zoidberg, the blow-hard Shatnerian space captain Zapp Brannigan, and the severed head of Richard Nixon. He's also played a wide variety of store clerks, alien slugs, terrifying robots, and North Pole elves in his tenure on "Futurama." There is nothing, it seems, he can't do.

It also takes a great deal of professionalism to be so silly. Voice actors, especially prolific ones, have to recall how dozens of characters sound in a split second, able to call up whatever voices a scene needs. In West's case, he likely has to have conversations with himself, using two or more unique voices in a single scene.

For its first four seasons, "Futurama" stuck to a pretty typical schedule, churning out 13 to 22 episodes per season as many TV shows do. Then, in 2003, "Futurama" was canceled. Thanks to high DVD sales, however, "Futurama" was given a second chance in the form of four straight-to-DVD movies released in 2008 and 2009. While each movie was eventually aired as four separate episodes, they were released — and made — as whole 89-minute films.

The production on the four movies was a lot faster than the TV series was back in the day, and by the time they got to the fourth, "Into the Wild Green Yonder," Billy West was feeling the pinch. Talking to Movieweb back in 2009, West even admitted to making an amateur mistake that no professional voice actor ever commits: he started reading his lines in the wrong voice.