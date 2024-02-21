An Eli Roth Holiday Horror Has Made Its Way Up To Netflix's Number One Spot

Last year, horror director extraordinaire Eli Roth debuted his modern remake of a lost horror film that never existed. Back in 2007, Roth contributed a trailer for a fake film named "Thanksgiving" to Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's "Grindhouse" project. The trailer showcased an array of twisted kills, one particularly notorious example of which involved a cheerleader on a trampoline...

Then, in 2023, "Thanksgiving" was finally made into an actual feature, although this modern version eschewed the low-budget slasher/exploitation style that characterized the trailer from "Grindhouse." Instead, Roth attempted to evolve beyond the edgelord horror with which he made his name in the early aughts and produced a modern version of "Thanksgiving" loosely based on his "Grindhouse" contribution.

In "Thanksgiving" 2023, Plymouth, Massachusetts, finds itself menaced by a serial killer who dresses as old Jon Carver himself. The spate of killings follows a Black Friday riot the year prior that resulted in the deaths of several locals. It seems the Carver killer is seeking revenge for this horrific tragedy and is picking off those responsible one by one — all of which resulted in a pretty decent debut for the Patrick Dempsey and Gina Gershon-starring "Thanksgiving," which brought in $46 million at the box office on a $15 budget. Now that it's hit streaming, it seems the film will continue its success, with Netflixers eagerly scarfing down Roth's Thanksgiving horror feast.