Luc Besson To Direct Dracula Movie Starring Caleb Landry Jones And Christoph Waltz

Dracula will never die — at least as long as Hollywood has anything to say about it. According to Variety, director Luc Besson ("Léon The Professional," "The Fifth Element") is helming a new "Dracula" film starring Christoph Waltz ("Inglourious Basterds") and Caleb Landry Jones (who last starred in Besson's "Dogman).

Besson's "Dracula" joins a crowded pack. 2023 saw the release of "Renfield," an action-comedy featuring Nicolas Cage as Dracula but focusing on Nicholas Hoult as the Count's undead assistant. Another film, released only a few months later, stuck more closely to the Lord of Vampires' horror roots: "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" adapted the chapter of Bram Stoker's original novel where Dracula sails to London in a coffin and murders the ship's crew. That film's Dracula (Javier Botet) was a batlike demon, a far cry from the affable Cage.

Coming up soon is "Abigail," a reimagining of Universal Pictures' 1936 film "Dracula's Daughter." And on Christmas Day 2024, every cinephile's gift will be Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu," a remake of the 1922 silent classic that was just a shameless rip-off of "Dracula." One wonders how Besson's "Dracula" will stand out amid this glut of Dracula content.