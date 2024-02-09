Lisa Frankenstein Ending Explained: Undead Love, Resurrected

This article contains major spoilers for "Lisa Frankenstein."

Hollywood has its eyes on "Lisa Frankenstein." The '80s horror comedy marks the feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams ("The Legend of Korra," "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Shrimp"), the return of Diablo Cody ("Jennifer's Body," "Juno," "Tully") to the teen horror comedy subgenre for the first time in 15 years, and has the potential to be the first big box office hit of 2024. If you had told me four years ago that one day an '80s-set zombie rom-com featuring "Freaky" star Kathryn Newton and Cole "Jughead Jones" Sprouse would be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, I'd wonder how you got a time machine and where you put my diaries.

Given its tone and delightfully odd story, "Lisa Frankenstein" is sure to be a polarizing film. It's an '80s film to its core, not just in its setting, but also in its approach to comedy. Many have compared the film to "Weird Science" given the "build-a-boy" plot of Lisa Frankenstein literally building a boyfriend out of an undead corpse and some fresh body parts, but it's also similar to "Weird Science" in the sense that there's a lot of ridiculous hijinks, scenarios that do not exist within the realm of possibility, and borderline farcical comedy.

Lest we forget, "Weird Science" is a film about two boys who use a supercomputer to create the girl of their dreams, but it's also a film where they turn Bill Paxton into a pile of literal crap and mutant bikers crash a teenage party. "Lisa Frankenstein" brings the same absurdly wonderful energy to the table, swapping out the sci-fi for classic horror. Does that sound overwhelming? Never fear, I, /Film's resident "Lisa Frankenstein" superfan, is here to help break down the film for you — limb by bloody, dismembered limb.