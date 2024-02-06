Lisa Frankenstein And Jennifer's Body Take Place In The Same Shared Horror Universe

Much like a certain devious scientist reanimates a corpse in Mary Shelley's landmark 1818 sci-fi horror novel "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus," those who grew up loving "Jennifer's Body" have transformed the 2009 film from a box office bomb into a cult classic. Now, 15 years after her initial venture into the sub-genre, "Jennifer's Body" scribe Diablo Cody has finally returned to the horror-comedy realm for "Lisa Frankenstein," an '80s-set teen flick inspired by Shelley's literary classic.

There's no missing the parallels between "Jennifer's Body" and "Lisa Frankenstein," both of which are coming-of-age stories examining the hellish experience of being a girl in high school with plenty of laughs and gore to spare. In fact, Cody has gone ahead and proclaimed that the pair even share the same continuity. "I am just declaring that this movie takes place in the same universe [as 'Jennifer's Body']," she informed Deadline, speaking at the "Lisa Frankenstein" premiere. "I have decided that. I will not say that you'd see any overt references to that [in 'Lisa Frankenstein'] but I'm saying it."

Moreover, if the Oscar-winning screenwriter gets her way, this could only be the beginning of the greater Diablo Cody horror-verse. With people asking her left and right about the possibility of a "Jennifer's Body" reboot, Cody has now gone ahead and thrown down the gauntlet herself, telling Deadline she hopes "Lisa Frankenstein" proves to be the "final push that I need to actually make it happen. It's hard to get things made these days."