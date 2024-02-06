Can Lisa Frankenstein Scare Some Life Into The Box Office?

The box office is very much in need of saving right now. January was pretty rough, with only the likes of "Mean Girls" and "The Beekeeper" there to keep theaters afloat. February is looking even more bleak as holdovers from December of last year are finally starting to taper off and "Argylle" underperformed somewhat. So, what (if anything) is coming to the rescue for movie theaters in desperate need of something new to show? "Lisa Frankenstein" is next up to bat and, at least right now, it looks unlikely to score a home run. That said, it may deliver a solid enough single, to expand upon the baseball metaphor here.

Serving as the feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams, "Lisa Frankenstein" is a horror-comedy from Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody ("Juno"). It has two promising young stars leading the way: Kathryn Newton ("Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania") and Cole Sprouse ("Riverdale"). In short, it seemingly has a lot going for it. Uet all of that, it appears, is going to amount to a relatively modest debut, with the film expected to bring in anywhere between $9 and $14 million on opening weekend, per Box Office Pro. Even on the high end, that isn't going to be enough to bring the box office roaring back to life. That said, it might be enough to turn this movie into a decent hit.

Fortunately, Focus Features didn't overspend on "Lisa Frankenstein" as the budget is under $14 million. Even when accounting for marketing, an opening weekend of $14 million — give or take — would be a total win. As always, the benefit of horror is that it can be made cheaply as a low-risk/high-reward prospect. Blumhouse's whole business model is built on that concept. If reviews are good and word of mouth follows, this one could easily be in profits before it hits VOD.