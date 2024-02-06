Cool Stuff: Mondo's Godzilla Minus One Poster By Tony Stella Tears Through Japan
Even though "Godzilla Minus One" has ended its record-breaking theatrical run in North America, the film's legacy will undoubtedly endure well beyond the silver screen. To that end, the folks at Mondo have announced the release of a brand new poster based on director Takashi Yamazaki's widely acclaimed monster movie, and it's very much deserving of some wall space for fans of the King of the Monsters.
The poster was cooked up by illustrator Tony Stella and captures this new, terrifying incarnation of Godzilla in all of his powerful, destructive glory. The image was inspired by the film's epic attack in Japan when the monster lays waste to the country just after it had begun picking up the pieces in the aftermath of World War II. Stella uses a hand-painted style that adds a lot of character to the poster while staying very true to what Yamazaki cooked up. Stella had the following to say about it:
"In my work I've been dedicated to keep traditional film-poster illustration alive. Facing the deluge of AI generation, painting filters, digital short-cuts and flat surfaces, the absence of masters like Noriyoshi Ohrai has been even more painfully felt. In the night of Japanese trailer for Minus One, I was immediately compelled to paint a poster that kept the legacy of the great Godzilla posters alive – even more so since this is a period piece."
Godzilla Minus One gets a poster fit for a king
The timed edition, screenprinted poster will be available beginning this Thursday through Mondo. It is a 24x36 poster printed by DL Screenprinting. It goes for $80 and will be available to ship worldwide, except for Japan. The poster is expected to ship in May, though no specific date has been nailed down just yet.
"Godzilla Minus One" was the first live-action Japanese film in the franchise since 2016's "Shin Godzilla." It seemingly came out of nowhere to become one of last year's most acclaimed films, garnering an Oscar nomination for its impressive visual effects. It marks the first time that a "Godzilla" film has ever been nominated for an Oscar in the 70-year history of the character. The film was also a surprise box office hit, earning more than $100 million worldwide, including a massive $55 million in the U.S., making it one of the highest-grossing non-English language films ever domestically.
Whether or not we get a sequel very much remains in question, but there will be plenty for fans of the film to enjoy. Aside from the poster, Waxwork Records is bringing the film's soundtrack to vinyl, while the folks at Super7 have a very impressive collectible figure bringing this film's version of Godzilla to life for your shelf.
The "Godzilla Minus One" poster will be available from Thursday, February 8 at 12 PM CT to Monday, February 12 at 11:59 AM CT at MondoShop.com.