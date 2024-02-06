Cool Stuff: Mondo's Godzilla Minus One Poster By Tony Stella Tears Through Japan

The timed edition, screenprinted poster will be available beginning this Thursday through Mondo. It is a 24x36 poster printed by DL Screenprinting. It goes for $80 and will be available to ship worldwide, except for Japan. The poster is expected to ship in May, though no specific date has been nailed down just yet.

"Godzilla Minus One" was the first live-action Japanese film in the franchise since 2016's "Shin Godzilla." It seemingly came out of nowhere to become one of last year's most acclaimed films, garnering an Oscar nomination for its impressive visual effects. It marks the first time that a "Godzilla" film has ever been nominated for an Oscar in the 70-year history of the character. The film was also a surprise box office hit, earning more than $100 million worldwide, including a massive $55 million in the U.S., making it one of the highest-grossing non-English language films ever domestically.

Whether or not we get a sequel very much remains in question, but there will be plenty for fans of the film to enjoy. Aside from the poster, Waxwork Records is bringing the film's soundtrack to vinyl, while the folks at Super7 have a very impressive collectible figure bringing this film's version of Godzilla to life for your shelf.

The "Godzilla Minus One" poster will be available from Thursday, February 8 at 12 PM CT to Monday, February 12 at 11:59 AM CT at MondoShop.com.