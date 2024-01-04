Cool Stuff: Don't Wait To Pre-Order Super7's Chonky Godzilla Minus One Action Figure

Reports are coming in that Godzilla has returned from the sea to wreak havoc on a post-war Japan, and he's never been more intimidating. Aside from his sheer size, those sharp spikes on his back, that deadly tail, and the worst case of atomic breath we've ever seen, there's a determined look of destruction in his eyes that stares right through anyone unfortunate enough to see his face.

Super7 brings the massive kaiju from "Godzilla Minus One" to life with a figure that's over 8 inches tall and 14 inches long. The detailed sculpt and premium paint job fully captures Godzilla's rough scales, though I do wish the figure featured the glowing spikes that charge up when the atomic breath is on the way. Perhaps Super7 will release another figure that takes advantage of Godzilla's power. At least the figure comes with two heads, one roaring and another with that penetrating stare that spells certain doom.

Super7

Admittedly, we're a little late to the party on this one, because Super7's "Godzilla Minus One" action figure is only available for pre-order until January 7 at 11:59pm. That's the only way to guarantee you'll get this figure. As with many other Super7 Ultimates that have limited pre-order windows, there will likely be figures available from other retailers, as well as Super7's shop, but pre-ordering yourself is the safest bet to make sure he ends up in your collection.

The "Godzilla Minus One" Super7 Ultimates figure is $85 at their official website, and it will ship in September 2024.