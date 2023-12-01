Godzilla Minus One Director And Star On Making Godzilla Terrifying Again [Exclusive Interview]

"Godzilla Minus One" is one of the best movies of the year. This is a film that takes the King of Monsters back to basics, ignoring the other kaiju in the Tohoverse and instead doing kind of a retelling of the very first "Godzilla." Except it doesn't feel like just a remake, but a return to form. Hideaki Anno gave the franchise new life with his satirical 2016 film "Shin Godzilla," which focused more on the chaotic and often wacky reactions to Godzilla invading modern-day Japan. Now, director, writer, and VFX director Takashi Yamazaki ("Lupin III: The First") takes us back in time and makes Godzilla once again a source of pure terror and a not-at-all-subtle allegory for nuclear armageddon.

Yamazaki reinvents the titular Godzilla in fascinating ways. He adds his own touch to the iconic character's nearly 70-year history by turning Godzilla's atomic breath into a devastating weapon of mass destruction that would make J. Robert Oppenheimer weep. Even at a much smaller budget than its American counterparts, Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus One" has some of the most stunning visuals in a "Godzilla" movie to date when it comes to the titular character and the destruction it leaves behind.

And unlike the American MonsterVerse, "Godzilla Minus One" actually presents a poignant human story that is as powerful as the kaiju stuff. Star Ryunosuke Kamiki plays a kamikaze pilot suffering from survivor's guilt in post-war Japan, with the movie exploring nuanced themes of collective trauma and the feelings of despair and mistrust in authority that arose in the immediate aftermath of the end of World War II.

/Film talked with director Takashi Yamazaki and star Ryunosuke Kamiki about bringing Godzilla back to basics, the responsibility of being a part of this franchise, and Yamazaki's wish to direct a "Star Wars" movie.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.