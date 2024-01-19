Cool Stuff: The Godzilla Minus One Soundtrack Stomps Onto Vinyl From Waxwork Records
You will soon be able to bring home the soundtrack for one of the best movies of 2023. The folks at Waxwork Records have teamed with Sony Music and Toho to bring the "Godzilla Minus One" soundtrack to vinyl. The double LP record will arrive in April and you can pre-order a copy now. And, as per usual, the folks at Waxwork have gone all-out for the release.
The 150-gram vinyl is beautifully colored and it comes in impressive packaging that captures the film's terrifying version of Godzilla in all of his glory. The score was composed by Naoki Sato, who was inspired by the works of Japanese animated films from Studio Ghibli for the emotional moments (as well as the work of original "Godzilla" composer Akira Ifukube's score to drive home the moments of kaiju terror). Anyone who has seen the film can attest to Sato's incredible use of the original "Godzilla" theme, which blends in perfectly with his original work.
The "Godzilla Minus One" Original Motion Picture Score features the following:
-
The Complete Film Score by Composer Naoki Sato
-
150 Gram "Godzilla Heat Ray" Colored Vinyl
-
Deluxe Heavyweight Gatefold Packaging with Matte Satin Coating
-
11"x11" Insert
-
Layout by Matt Needle
Waxwork Records has developed a reputation for delivering excellent versions of movie soundtracks. They previously collected the soundtracks from the Showa era "Godzilla" films in one heck of a box set (which would feel right at home alongside this upcoming release in one's collection).
Add the sounds of Godzilla Minus One to your record collection
"Godzilla Minus One" is set in the days after the end of World War II, with Japan reeling from the devastation left behind after the emotional toll of the war brings the country to its lowest point. The story follows the failed kamikaze pilot Kiochi (Ryunosuke Kamiki) and Noriko (Minami Hamabe), a woman pushed into homelessness, as they take care of an abandoned child, only for Godzilla to march ashore and pull Japan even deeper into chaos and devastation. While Godzilla is often depicted as a hero of sorts, "Godzilla Minus One" depicts the monster as a straight-up villain, casting him in a terrifying light.
Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, "Godzilla Minus One" was one of the most unexpected mainstream hits of 2023. Its success was driven almost entirely by word-of-mouth, which speaks volumes about the quality of the film from top-to-bottom. Stao's score is undeniably a highlight in what is arguably one of the greatest entries in the "Godzilla" canon to date. Yamazaki had this to say about the film:
"Postwar Japan has lost everything. The film depicts an existence that gives unprecedented despair. The title 'Godzilla Minus One' was created with this in mind. In order to depict this, the staff and I have worked together to create a setting where Godzilla looks as if 'fear' itself is walking toward us, and where despair is piled on top of despair."
The "Godzilla Minus One" vinyl soundtrack is priced at $50 and is available to pre-order now at WaxworkRecords.com.