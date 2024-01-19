Cool Stuff: The Godzilla Minus One Soundtrack Stomps Onto Vinyl From Waxwork Records

You will soon be able to bring home the soundtrack for one of the best movies of 2023. The folks at Waxwork Records have teamed with Sony Music and Toho to bring the "Godzilla Minus One" soundtrack to vinyl. The double LP record will arrive in April and you can pre-order a copy now. And, as per usual, the folks at Waxwork have gone all-out for the release.

The 150-gram vinyl is beautifully colored and it comes in impressive packaging that captures the film's terrifying version of Godzilla in all of his glory. The score was composed by Naoki Sato, who was inspired by the works of Japanese animated films from Studio Ghibli for the emotional moments (as well as the work of original "Godzilla" composer Akira Ifukube's score to drive home the moments of kaiju terror). Anyone who has seen the film can attest to Sato's incredible use of the original "Godzilla" theme, which blends in perfectly with his original work.

The "Godzilla Minus One" Original Motion Picture Score features the following:

The Complete Film Score by Composer Naoki Sato

150 Gram "Godzilla Heat Ray" Colored Vinyl

Deluxe Heavyweight Gatefold Packaging with Matte Satin Coating

11"x11" Insert

Layout by Matt Needle

Waxwork Records has developed a reputation for delivering excellent versions of movie soundtracks. They previously collected the soundtracks from the Showa era "Godzilla" films in one heck of a box set (which would feel right at home alongside this upcoming release in one's collection).