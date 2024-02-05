True Detective: Night Country Gives Us A Perfect Christmas Cameo (And Maybe A New Suspect?)

This article contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country."

"True Detective: Night Country" is a fantastic detective show, bringing a compelling mystery to a great location filled with interesting characters and then adding a healthy dose of body horror to boot.

Issa López not only crafts a good mystery with the horrific death of a group of scientists working in a remote Alaskan outpost, but the season also keeps audiences on the edge by constantly toying with the line between reality and the supernatural. Were the scientists killed by an eldritch monster? By an ancient parasite like in "Fortitude?" Was it a conspiracy by the mine workers?

The latest episode of the show poses a different alternative — one that fits the episode's Christmas-y setting. In the episode, Christmas Eve turns out to be a rather bad holiday for the people of Ennis, Alaska. Everyone is miserable and having a bad time, but there is some comfort in the episode showing not one but two completely separate characters letting some steam off by watching the same Christmas classic: "Elf."

This is partly a fun and not obvious choice for "Night Country," in part a bit of corporate synergy (as Warner Bros. owns "Elf"). But there's a lot of thematic resonance between the movie and the season, which is all about rocky relationships between parents and kids — much like "Elf" is about a man trying to reconnect with the father he never knew existed and struggling with a culture clash.

But there is a darker alternative. Nothing in this show is a coincidence, so why should this choice of Christmas movie be any different? What if there's a reason we see Will Ferrell's Buddy the Elf in the episode? What if the killer came from the North Pole all along?