J.J. Abrams Made A Star Trek Decision That Concerned Zoe Saldana

J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" reboot shook up the classic characters it depicts, and one of the biggest changes was turning Spock (Zachary Quinto) and Nyota Uhura (Zoe Saldana) into lovers. In the first movie, this is a bit of a bait and switch; there's some early sexual tension between Uhura and Kirk (Chris Pine), and she's even the first of the future Enterprise crew he meets when they flirt at a bar. Nyota, though, only has eyes for the Vulcan (like plenty of Trekkie fangirls) and the relationship endures in the two sequels, "Into Darkness" and "Beyond."

Now, this isn't a totally unprecedented pairing. There are a few suggestive moments between Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) in early episodes of "Star Trek: The Original Series." In "The Man Trap," Uhura tries to strike up a conversation with Spock, and in "Charlie X," she sings while Spock plays his lute. However, the series never ran with this thread. The show doesn't explore much of Uhura's personal life, while Spock has a few one-off romances (including his honey-trapping a Romulan commander played by Joanne Linville in "The Enterprise Incident"). If he has any long-running love interest (besides Kirk that is), though, it's Nurse Christine Chapel (Majel Barrett).

In a 2009 interview with StarTrek.com, on the eve of the "Star Trek" movie's premiere, Saldana testified that she thought Abrams and his writers (Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman) were "out of [their] mind" for the decision. As she noted, "Star Trek" has a passionate fan base that is hostile towards changes or inconsistencies.