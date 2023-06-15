One Of Spock's Most Memorable Hobbies Gets An Origin Story In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

This post contains mild spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

On "Star Trek," there has always been a strange disconnect between what we're told about Vulcans and what we see. Vulcans, as any Trekkie can tell you, are a species devoted to logic and emotionlessness. They endeavor constantly to reject emotional responses, preferring to approach the universe from a scientific and objective standpoint. As a result, when they interact with humans, Vulcans come across as cold and aloof. They don't joke around. At best, they might get a little annoyed by the emotional being around them and feel insulted when they are accused of showing their feelings. When a Vulcan breaks out in a belly laugh, it's one of the most disturbing things imaginable.

At the same time, Vulcans regularly engage in activities that seem constructed to nourish the heart and enrich emotional experiences. They regularly engage in liturgical rituals that enhance their logical mindset. They marry one another and keep spouses for life. They write poetry. In one of the franchise's more notable examples, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) is often seen playing a ka'athyra, or a Vulcan lute. One would think that music wouldn't exist on a scientific world devoted to logic. It seems, however, that it is logical to advance civilization through the arts.

A new episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" deliberately addresses the Vulcan disconnect, and explains clearly why Spock (Ethan Peck) plays the ka'athyra as a hobby. It seems that Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) prescribed music to Spock as an emotional "evening-out" therapy. In order to control emotional outbursts, Spock now channels his unwanted feelings into calming music. He plays music not to enrich his feelings, but to channel them and eradicate them.