Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols Saw A Plausibility Error In JJ Abrams' Franchise

Lieutenant Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), the U.S.S. Enterprise's communications officer on "Star Trek," rarely got episodes of her own. Audiences learned about Uhura through her interactions with the other members of the crew, remaining professional on the bridge, and keeping her personal life personal. It wouldn't be until the "Star Trek: The Animated Series" episode "The Lorelei Signal" (September 29, 1973) that Uhura would take command of the Enterprise and solve the crisis of the week. Uhura remained the communications officer on the Enterprise through the events of "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" in 1991. On "Star Trek: Picard," it was mentioned that Uhura had become the captain of a ship called the U.S.S. Leondegrance and made first contact with hundreds of new species.

Fun trivia: King Leondegrance was Guinivere's father in Arthurian myth. In John Boorman's 1981 Arthurian film "Excalibur," King Leondegrance was played by future "Star Trek" luminary and Picard himself, Patrick Stewart.

As far as Trekkies knew, Uhura didn't have any romances, but that's likely because she merely kept her personal life personal. This changed in 2009 when J.J. Abrams made his rebooted "Star Trek" feature film with a new cast playing the younger, sexier versions of the Enterprise crew we already knew and loved. In the 2009 film, Uhura was played by Zoe Saldaña, and the character was depicted as an ultra-capable language expert. Late in the film, baffling to many, it was also revealed that Uhura had been having a secret romantic relationship with the unemotional Vulcan Spock (Zachary Quinto).

Audiences weren't the only ones perplexed by the Uhura/Spock romance. It seems Nichelle Nichols herself found the choice to be implausible. She said as much in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit in 2014.