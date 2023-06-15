Nichelle Nichols' Presence Was Felt Every Day On The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Set

This post contains spoilers for the first episode of season 2's "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek" actor Nichelle Nichols is a legend. The performer who first embodied Lt. Nyota Uhura in Gene Roddenberry's franchise and genre-defining 1966 series passed away last year at the age of 89. Her memory lives on in countless ways, from the astronauts and actors who were inspired to follow their dreams after seeing a confident Black woman on screen in the midst of the Civil Rights movement, to the "Star Trek" films and shows that still honor her today. The season premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" did just that this week, ending its episode with a sweet note dedicating it to the late star. "For Nichelle," the title card read, "who was first through the door and showed us the stars. Hailing frequencies forever open."

It's a beautiful tribute, one that's fitting for a trailblazer whose most famous work featured a call "to boldly go" where others have yet to tread. Nichols did just that, as one-half of TV's most historic interracial kiss, as a Black woman in a stereotype-bucking role, and as an actor known for her poise and talent.

The cast of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has a lot of love for Nichols too: In a roundtable interview ahead of the new season's premiere (which was attended by /Film's Vanessa Armstrong), actor Celia Rose Gooding spoke about how Nichols impacts her own performance as Uhura to this day.