Frasier Could See An Eve And Freddy Romance In The Future

One of the surprises of the "Frasier" revival season finale was that it stacked up quite well against previous Christmas installments. Considering the reboot show was a neither disappointing nor remarkable return to the world of Frasier Crane, it was nice to see the writers step things up for the final episode. But that wasn't the only surprise in the finale. At one point we witnessed a truly unexpected development when Toks Olagundoye's Harvard Psychology department head Olivia got together with Jimmy Dunn's firefighter Moose. Not only did the two characters seem completely incompatible, there wasn't even a hint throughout the preceding nine episodes that the characters might get together. Making things even more bewildering was the fact that the previous episodes had suggested we could see a relationship develop between two other characters.

Jack Cutmore-Scott plays Frasier's son Freddy in the revival, while Jess Salguiero plays Eve, Freddy's former roommate and the widow of his late firefighter friend, Adam. When the show begins, the two are living together before Freddy moves across the hall to live with his father. Throughout the rest of the season, Freddy and Eve not only remain friends, but Freddy continues to watch over his former roommate and her infant son, providing support wherever he can. During the finale, Frasier's son runs back and forth between his father's Christmas party and Eve's apartment, ensuring his friend is OK and delivering her food. All of which seemed like it could lead to something romantic between the two characters.

Instead, all we got was an uncomfortable kiss between Moose and Olivia.

But it seems there's still hope for Freddy and Eve. At least, according to co-showrunner and writer Joe Cristali, who says he and the writers are fully aware of the potential for romance between the pair.