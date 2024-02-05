Ahsoka's Eman Esfandi Took An Embarrassing Tumble In One Of Ezra's First Big Scenes
Ezra Bridger is one of the best characters "Star Wars" has introduced in the last decade. Like any classic "Star Wars" protagonist, he starts out cocky and comes from little, but grows to become a confident and competent key figure in the fight against evil.
What makes Ezra different than Luke, Rey, or Ahsoka is how playful he is. Ezra is more likely to quip and make fun of his opponents in the middle of a fight than to whine about power converters. Quite a big amount of Ezra's screentime in the fantastic "Star Wars Rebels" is spent with him pretending to be other people for laughs, whether it's Jabba the Hutt or Lando Calrissian.
Yet Ezra is also capable of getting serious when the situation demands it, showing great feats of strength in the process. One of the best moments of the live-action "Ahsoka" was when Ezra fought against a squadron of stormtroopers using only his fists and the Force. Even if the rest of the first season of "Ahsoka" was a mixed bad, the casting was fantastic, with actor Eman Esfandi's portrayal of Ezra being a big highlight.
This makes Esfandi's first scene as Ezra after he gets his lightsaber back all the funnier. The first time he was meant to show off his stunts, things quickly went south. "I start, and right away I slipped and fell," Esfandi told EW. "I fell right away with the first hard step I took because there was gravel and dirt on the ground, and I didn't know there would be gravel and dirt on the ground. It was new! So I slipped, and it was definitely a moment where everyone was like, 'Whoa. Can he do this?'"
Ahsoka's Eman Esfandi is a lot like Ezra
Ezra returning after years away only to stumble and fall during his heroic first fight back is pure Ezra — and not the only way Eman and Ezra are alike. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eman Esfandi discussed how dead-set he was on bringing Ezra to live-action ... despite never fully catching up on the "Star Wars" franchise until after he had finished filming. "After we shot the show, I inhaled all of it for six months," the actor said.
This makes the scene where Sabine Wren reunites with her friend after a decade apart more significant because that scene shows Sabine catching Ezra up on everything that's happened since the end of "Star Wars Rebels." Esfandi identified with that scene. "When Sabine was filling Ezra in, I also didn't know much about it. Once I got to know everything, it just made that scene twice as funny," Esfandi said. "I was like, 'Oh my God, that was how they filled Ezra in? That's hilarious.'"
He is not wrong, because the scene (and the entire concept) is indeed hilarious. Ezra was away for more than a decade. In that time, so many weird things happened in the galaxy that anyone would sound crazy if they tried to explain it, like realizing that Ahsoka's old master had a son who became the hero of the Rebel Alliance and the face of the Jedi, and then that kid redeemed Darth Vader. Or what about Lando Calrissian becoming a big part of the Rebel Alliance and the guy to destroy the second Death Star? Ezra having to sit and nod politely as he listens to that nonsense is why the character is just so fun — and Esfandi's portrayal so accurate.