Ahsoka's Eman Esfandi Took An Embarrassing Tumble In One Of Ezra's First Big Scenes

Ezra Bridger is one of the best characters "Star Wars" has introduced in the last decade. Like any classic "Star Wars" protagonist, he starts out cocky and comes from little, but grows to become a confident and competent key figure in the fight against evil.

What makes Ezra different than Luke, Rey, or Ahsoka is how playful he is. Ezra is more likely to quip and make fun of his opponents in the middle of a fight than to whine about power converters. Quite a big amount of Ezra's screentime in the fantastic "Star Wars Rebels" is spent with him pretending to be other people for laughs, whether it's Jabba the Hutt or Lando Calrissian.

Yet Ezra is also capable of getting serious when the situation demands it, showing great feats of strength in the process. One of the best moments of the live-action "Ahsoka" was when Ezra fought against a squadron of stormtroopers using only his fists and the Force. Even if the rest of the first season of "Ahsoka" was a mixed bad, the casting was fantastic, with actor Eman Esfandi's portrayal of Ezra being a big highlight.

This makes Esfandi's first scene as Ezra after he gets his lightsaber back all the funnier. The first time he was meant to show off his stunts, things quickly went south. "I start, and right away I slipped and fell," Esfandi told EW. "I fell right away with the first hard step I took because there was gravel and dirt on the ground, and I didn't know there would be gravel and dirt on the ground. It was new! So I slipped, and it was definitely a moment where everyone was like, 'Whoa. Can he do this?'"