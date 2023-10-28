Star Wars' Billy Dee Williams Faced Real-Life Blowback Over Lando Betraying Han Solo

For the bulk of Irvin Kershner's 1980 sci-fantasy flick "The Empire Strikes Back," the evil Empire devotes an unreasonable amount of resources to chasing down the scrappy starship known a the Millennium Falcon, a ship full of outlaws and rebels. One of the Empire's most formidable foes, the masked Darth Vader (portayed by David Prowse but voiced by James Earl Jones), thinks that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is on board the Falcon, and needs to apprehend him for some as-yet unrevealed reason. Luke is away on a religious sabbatical, however, and it will be up to the Falcon's crafty pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to evade capture.

Eventually, Han Solo will be forced to flee into the protection of an old associate named Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), the Administrator of Cloud City, a city suspended in the clouds above the planet Bespin. Han and Lando have a past. It is revealed that the Millennium Falcon used to belong to Lando, but he lost ownership of the ship to Han in a card game. Unbeknownst to Han, Lando has already been contacted by the Empire, who have been waiting for their arrival at a nice dinner table spread. His back against the wall, Lando agrees to turn his old friend over to the Empire in exchange for safety. Curses! We thought we were safe! As many filmgoers know, Han Solo exited "The Empire Strikes Back" frozen in a block of carbonite.

Lando's act of betrayal rubbed many fans the wrong way, clearly preferring that Lando stand up for his friend and keep the crew of the Millennium Falcon hidden from the likes of the Empire. In the 2018 magazine compilation "Star Wars Insider: Icons of the Galaxy," Williams recalled the real-life blowback he experienced — from children and flight attendants alike — over Lando's beytrayal.