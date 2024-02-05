True Detective: Night Country Might Have Revealed The Origin Of Rust Cohle's Philosophy

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "True Detective: Night Country."

Showrunner Issa López had multiple sources of inspiration for "True Detective: Night Country." If you haven't clocked some of the more obvious ones by now, they include John Carpenter's Arctic horror classic "The Thing," "The Silence of the Lambs" (which gave López the idea to cast Jodie Foster as police chief Liz Danvers), and David Fincher's "Seven," from which the new showrunner borrowed one particularly disturbing moment.

On top of those major touchstones, López clearly drew from her own experiences. The Mexico City native grew up with a Catholic, somewhat superstitious mother and a communist atheist father. Which, if you haven't noticed by now, is a contradiction that finds expression in how "Night Country" walks a tightrope between gritty realism and supernatural mystery.

But there's also another big influence on the new season of "True Detective": the first season. It might be tiring to constantly compare "Night Country" to creator Nic Pizzolatto's original run of episodes, but there's simply no escaping the fact that López has sprinkled more than a few references to those episodes throughout her vision for the series. It started with the spiral symbol from season 1 appearing in the "Night Country" trailer and promising at least some Easter eggs for diehard fans of the inaugural season. But as López's episodes have gone on, it's not only become increasingly clear that the spiral is more than an Easter egg, but that the new showrunner is basically giving us a stealth sequel to season 1.

With that in mind, episode 4 may have just given us an insight into how a fan-favorite season 1 character developed his interest in pessimistic philosophy.