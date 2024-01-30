Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

Who'd have thunk a movie about a bunch of slobby ghost-hunting scientists would birth a franchise that's still going strong 40 years later? Call it fate, call it luck, call it karma (and call it more than a little Generation X nostalgia), "Ghostbusters" has endured all sorts of ups and downs on its unlikely journey to reaching middle age. Now, the stars of the late Ivan Reitman's original 1984 paranormal comedy (save for the late Harold Ramis) are coming back for a chapter that will see the old guard don their proton packs alongside a new generation of quipping, ghost-catching heroes.

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" (not to be confused with the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," although as /Film's Hannah Shaw-Williams has pointed out, they do both focus on "boss battle set pieces featuring giant monsters") is the direct followup to 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," itself a legacy sequel that introduced Egon Spengler's (Ramis) grown-daughter and grandkids as the heirs apparent to the family business. Contrary to its name, "Frozen Empire" will be hitting theaters just as things start to thaw out and winter gives way to spring, so let's recap what we know about it ahead of then.