Despicable Me 4 - Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Directors, And More Info

It's been 14 years since Illumination entered the movie scene with "Despicable Me," and in that time, the film series has become the highest-grossing animated franchise ever. It has done so on the back of catchy tunes, memorable characters, a fun story of a villain accidentally (and reluctantly) finding redemption, and also the cultural phenomenon that is the Minions.

After the second movie in the franchise, we've also seen a new spin-off movie in between each new "Despicable Me" film that's centered on the Minions and their adventures before they met their best friend and overlord Gru. Now, after a seven-year absence, Gru is finally back — and this time, he encounters an even greater challenge than when he tried to steal the moon. Now, he's a father.

That's right, following the monumental success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Illumination is taking the "Shrek" route with Gru and the Minions by giving Gru a family. The difference seems to be he is not having a mid-life crisis, but instead turning his son into a sidekick.