Migration Review: A Bland Riff On Pixar Fails To Take Flight

Illumination is a rare animation studio, in that they have landed upon a formula for the majority of their films and they seem perfectly content in hewing to that formula no matter what stories are being told. The studio thrives on mid-budget films that bring together a recognizable ensemble, some pop songs, and stories that feel vaguely cribbed from Pixar Animation Studios without being out-and-out plagiarism. Illumination, like DreamWorks, also leans heavily on turning its films into lengthy franchises, which has given us the obnoxious and leaden "Despicable Me" series (including its multiple "Minions" spin-offs), the obnoxious and leaden "Sing" films, and the obnoxious and leaden "The Secret Life of Pets" films. (The latter films are perhaps the most egregious in terms of being inspired by Pixar, what with their riff on the "Toy Story" films but replacing them with domesticated animals.) For this holiday season, Illumination is trying to do another original film, but much like the first "Secret Life of Pets", the new film "Migration" is original in name only, while feeling like a flavorless mishmash of "Finding Nemo" and "Ratatouille."

When "Migration" begins, we're following the Mallard family as they live in relative luxury and boredom in a New England pond. Pam (voiced by Elizabeth Banks) and her two duckling kids Dax and Gwen (Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal) want badly to do what most ducks do — migrate to warmer climates as the temperatures up North get cooler. But the family patriarch Mack (Kumail Nanjiani) and his uncle Dan (Danny DeVito) are both stridently against migrating because of the various terrors that may be waiting to befall ducks. Push comes to shove soon enough, and Mack begrudgingly gives into the family desire to travel south to Jamaica, leading them on an adventure through the big city and getting out of their comfort zone.

If there is any benefit to "Migration," it's the same one that applies to many other Illumination animated features: this film's story is exceedingly simple and is all too willing to sidestep any deeper emotions or complexities. Mack's intensely neurotic and controlling nature towards his family recalls that of Marlin in "Finding Nemo," and Nanjiani is undoubtedly well cast as a kind and caring but also incredibly nervous and fearful sort. But in "Finding Nemo," as neurotic as Marlin is about the dangers of the ocean, it's made immediately clear why he's so neurotic due to a previous family tragedy. Though the opening of "Migration" seems ready to tee up a potentially darker backstory for Mack to explain why he's so deadset against migrating, there's no twists to come; he's initially unwilling to migrate because that's what the script (by Mike White) calls for.