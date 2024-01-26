Martin Scorsese, Champion Of Movie Theaters, Shares Your Movie Theater Complaints

We've all encountered it before. Movie theaters can be the ultimate houses of worship for us movie-obsessives, elevating the joys of watching a new movie to whole new heights. It's everything that Nicole Kidman's AMC commercial promises it should be ... except, of course, there's also the other half of the equation. Those forced to endure major theater chain multiplexes with lousy seating, overworked employees, rude audience members, and shockingly poor projection (so, basically, the vast majority of us) have to put up with dire conditions that, at times, threaten to ruin the entire point of theaters altogether.

I have to assume that, for /Film readers with a keen interest in keeping the theatrical experience alive, this is preaching to the choir. But who knew that choir would also include the patron saint of movie theaters himself, Martin Scorsese?

In a new Variety cover story in the wake of "The Killers of the Flower Moon" earning multiple well-deserved Oscar nominations, the famous filmmaker took direct aim at the most relatable of all things: crappy moviegoing experiences. When asked whether he pulls a Christopher Nolan and sneaks into public screenings on occasion, Scorsese answered: