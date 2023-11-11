Something Surprised Christopher Nolan When He Snuck Into A Screening Of Oppenheimer

It's typical for filmmakers to attend the glitzy premieres of their well-financed blockbuster movies, but it takes a certain kind of masochist to watch their movies in a theater with a ticket-buying public. Despite a filmmaker's best intentions, they will never be able to predict how the hoi polloi might respond to their work. Certain moments intended to be heady and serious could very well elicit titters, while laugh lines could land with a thud. Once a film is released, it's out of the director's hands.

But then, sometimes things work perfectly. As Nolan discovered when he snuck into the back of a New York theater to watch his hit film "Oppenheimer" unspool in front of a sold-out house.

As of this writing, Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has earned nearly $950 million worldwide, making it the sixth-highest-grossing R-rated film of all time (behind "The Passion of the Christ," "Deadpool," "American Sniper," "Joker," and "It"). Despite being a heady, 3-hour tragedy that picks at the very foundation of American wartime patriotism, as well as an analysis of the deep immorality of wartime weapons, audiences flocked to the film in droves. Its close association with Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" certainly helped it along, as many made the two films a deliberately polarized double feature.

In a recent interview with Variety, Nolan recalled his curiosity as to how "Oppenheimer" was being received. Perhaps he, like so many of us, wondered if "Oppenheimer" was legitimately beloved, or if it merely survived on its camp associations with "Barbie."