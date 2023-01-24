Here's The Complete List Of 2023 Oscar Nominations
Prepare your outrage. Prepare your shrug of pleasant surprise. Prepare yourself however you prepare yourself when the Academy Award nominations are announced. Because the 2023 Oscar nominations are here, and they're bound to delight, stupefy, enrage, and pleasantly surprise.
We have compiled a complete list of this year's nominees below, and yep, it's the usual combination of everything you expect plus some delightful shocks. And get to know this list well, folks. With the ceremony not airing until March 12, this is going to be something we talk about a lot for the next six weeks or so. Buckle up.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Director
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TAR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, TAR
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
TAR
Triangle of Sadness
Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
TAR
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Music (Original Song)
"Applause," Tell It Like A Woman
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda
"Naatu Naatu," RRR
"This Is A Life," Everything Everywhere All At Once
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina 1985 (Argentina )
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How do you Measure a Year
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
Short Film (Animated)
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Short Film (Live Action)
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase