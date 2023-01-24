Here's The Complete List Of 2023 Oscar Nominations

A24
By Jacob Hall/Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 2:31 pm EST

Prepare your outrage. Prepare your shrug of pleasant surprise. Prepare yourself however you prepare yourself when the Academy Award nominations are announced. Because the 2023 Oscar nominations are here, and they're bound to delight, stupefy, enrage, and pleasantly surprise. 

We have compiled a complete list of this year's nominees below, and yep, it's the usual combination of everything you expect plus some delightful shocks. And get to know this list well, folks. With the ceremony not airing until March 12, this is going to be something we talk about a lot for the next six weeks or so. Buckle up. 

Best Picture

A24

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Director

Universal

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TAR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Actor in a Leading Role

A24

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Focus Features

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

Netflix

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

United Artists

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Searchlight Pictures

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

TAR

Triangle of Sadness

Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

Searchlight Pictures

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

TAR

Costume Design

Marvel Studios

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Production Design

Warner Bros.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Makeup and Hairstyling

Warner Bros.

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

20th Century Studios

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

Warner Bros.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

DVV Entertainment

"Applause," Tell It Like A Woman

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda

"Naatu Naatu," RRR

"This Is A Life," Everything Everywhere All At Once

International Feature Film

Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina 1985 (Argentina )

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Documentary Feature

Warner Bros.

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How do you Measure a Year

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Recommended