An Oscar-Winning Director Played A Hand In Creating True Detective: Night Country's Grotesque 'Corpsicle'

This post contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country"

Episode 2 of "True Detective: Night Country" is one of the most explosive installments in the series for years. First, there's the revelation that "Night Country" is a stealth sequel to season 1 of "True Detective" with the confirmation that Rose Aguineau (Fiona Shaw)'s late husband, Travis, is indeed Rust Cohle's father. Then, there's the confirmation that the Tuttle family, responsible for the ritual killings in season 1, are funding the Tsalal research station, further cementing "Night Country" as a long-awaited follow-up to Nic Pizzolatto's classic first season.

But even without the season 1 connections, new showrunner Issa López has done an excellent job of crafting a story and a world that could very easily stand on its own. Set in the fictional Ennis, Alaska, "Night Country" eschews the sweaty environs of Louisiana for a frozen town shrouded in perpetual darkness. Indeed, the sign greeting visitors to the town reads, "Welcome to the end of the world." As you might expect, given that foreboding introduction, Ennis is indeed home to several horrors that are wholly distinct from any other iteration of the crime thriller anthology.

So far we've seen ghostly figures that may or may not be hallucinations and witnessed an opening scene in the inaugural episode that plays like something straight out of John Carpenter's classic "The Thing." But surely the most horrific image "Night Country" has yet gifted us is the so-called "corpsicle" — the name Jodie Foster's Liz Danvers gives to a collection of bodies frozen together during some sort of feverish panic in the Alaskan ice. As it turns out, this unforgettable image was not just López's brainchild, but was brought to life with the help of an Oscar-winning director and a dedicated effects team.