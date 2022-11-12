Guillermo Del Toro Reveals The Horror Directors On His Wishlist For Cabinet Of Curiosities Season 2

Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities" hasn't been renewed just yet, but the cabinet's curator already has some great ideas about who could show up to direct episodes of the second season. Series creator, writer, and host del Toro spoke with IndieWire about the Netflix horror anthology that gave eight filmmakers the spotlight in its first season, and revealed some of the directors he hopes to invite for the series' second outing.

Among the filmmaker's dream collaborators? "La Llorona" writer-director Jayro Bustamante; "Tigers are Not Afraid" filmmaker and writer Issa Lopez; actor, producer, and "Depraved" writer-director Larry Fessenden; and Boots Riley, who wrote and directed the dark satirical comedy "Sorry to Bother You." Some members of this impressive group are apparently closer to a done deal than a wishlist, as Del Toro also revealed that two of the four already had episodes in the works before other projects came up.

"We tried to get Jayro Bustamente before and he couldn't because of Covid," Del Toro told IndieWire. "When you think about Mexican filmmakers, there's Issa Lopez. She was going to direct one of the episodes when she got 'True Detective' and she couldn't do it." Del Toro says he doesn't want to "spoil the entire second season," but also mentions that Riley was set to direct an episode before his show "I'm A Virgo" was greenlit for Prime Video.