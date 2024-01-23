Is A Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Sequel Happening?

"Hunger Games" fans returned to Panem in 2023 with the release of the prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," about the teen years of future President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and his ill-fated romance with folk musician Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). The movie did well enough at the box office and was mostly praised by critics (/Film's review was more mixed) — but is all that enough for a sequel?

Upon the release of "Ballad" in November 2023, several members of the cast and creative team sat down with People magazine to answer this question. The main takeaway from their answers? It depends on Suzanne Collins, author of "The Hunger Games." For reference, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is adapted from Collins' eponymous novel (published in 2020), and she's given no indication that she's writing a sequel. Without literary source material, there won't be a film sequel either.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" wasn't advertised with the suggestion of sequels, nor does the film itself hint at any. Snow is on a path to becoming the monster he was when audiences first met him and the film ends with a voiceover from Donald Sutherland (who played Snow in the original "Hunger Games" tetralogy): "It's the things we love most that destroy us."

Lucy Gray Baird's disappearance is not a suggestion that her story will continue either; it instead goes back to Snow's journey and how that unresolved question will always haunt him. In fact, Lucy Gray is named after a William Wordsworth poem about a girl who vanishes in a snowstorm, never to be found — her fate (or lack of it) was written in the stars.

But is that all she wrote?