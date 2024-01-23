One Of Reacher's Biggest Changes For Season 2 Was A 'Huge Relief' For Alan Ritchson

This post contains spoilers for "Reacher" season 2

Season 1 of Prime Video's "Reacher" was a big hit for the streamer, topping the Nielsen streaming charts back in 2022. Now, with the arrival of season 2, Jack Reacher has triumphed once again. Not only has he overcome Robert Patrick's insidious Shane Langston in an explosive season finale, but he's once again garnered enough ratings to hit the number 2 spot on the Nielsen charts for the show's first week of release (Nielsen releases their stats a lot later than you'd think).

This all suggests that Prime Video has a reliable hit on its hands with "Reacher." Prior to the show's debut, two Tom Cruise-starring films came and went, upsetting fans of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels in the process who felt that Cruise's diminutive stature wasn't quite the embodiment of Child's hulking ex-Military Police officer. But "Reacher" introduced the 6-ft 3-inch, 235-pound Alan Ritchson in the lead role, finally gifting fans of the novels with a book-accurate Jack Reacher.

Of course, there was much more to season 1's success than Ritchson. The self-aware humor and overall pulpiness of the show worked to its advantage. As did Malcolm Goodwin and Willa Fitzgerald, who provided Ritchson's Reacher with a nice little supporting cast in the form of Margrave PD Chief Detective Oscar Finlay and Officer Roscoe Conklin, respectively. But season 2 arguably topped the camaraderie element of season 1, reuniting Reacher with his former Army Special Investigations unit, with whom he seemed to have even more chemistry than with his erstwhile season 1 cohorts.

None of this seems to have been lost on Ritchson who evidently felt relieved to be surrounded by his new cast members.