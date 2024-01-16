How To Watch The Color Purple Movie Musical At Home

Movie musicals are not only back, they're back with a surprising vengeance. Between Paul King's "Wonka" prequel singing and dancing its way to the top of the box office over the winter holidays, Blitz Bazawule's film version of the "Color Purple" Broadway adaptation enjoying a massive opening on Christmas Day, and now Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.'s "Mean Girls" movie musical making fetch happen for real, it's fair to say the musical genre has emerged as an unexpected savior for theaters at a time when we're really starting to feel the effects of the AMPTP having dragged out the two-pronged WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023.

If you've been waiting to get your musical theater on at home (no judgment from us — you do you), you're in luck! While you'll have to wait a while still for "Wonka" and "Mean Girls" to hit the home market, "The Color Purple" is now available to either purchase or rent on the major Premium Video On Demand platforms, including Vudu, Apple TV, and Prime Video. Bazawule's critically acclaimed "picture" — as Martin Scorsese would call it — is projected to land at least a handful of Oscar nominations from the Academy, making this the perfect time to get caught up on what /Film's own BJ Colangelo proclaimed "undoubtedly the best musical of 2023."

Fortunately, if you're one of our fellow disc hounds, you will also have the option of picking up "The Color Purple" on home media pretty soon too.