Kingsman Has A Curious Plot Similarity To A Marvel Comic Starring Captain America

Matthew Vaughn's "Kingsman: The Secret Service" is a film about social class. Our hero Eggsy (Taron Egerton) comes from the working class. So, as he trains to be a Kingsman spy, he's bullied by the other students, who are all from the upper class, and is dismissed by the agency leader Chester King (Michael Caine).

Then there's the antagonist, Richmond Valentine (notice the first syllable of that name). Played by Samuel L. Jackson, Valentine is a tech billionaire who's become the sort of villain right out of the Bond movies he watched as a kid. The Valentine Corporation's hot new product is a SIM card that offers free internet and cellular service — at a great cost. The cards emit a signal that induces rage in the human brain; Valentine plans to let the masses kill themselves, slowing down global warming with Thanos-style population control.

In blockbusters of this sort, the villains and their evil plans usually act outside the law. Valentine's terrorism, though, is state-sanctioned; almost all of the world's business and political leaders (including the U.S. President) are in on it and have been given immunity from the signal. Class solidarity isn't just for the working man.

While neither Vaughn nor his co-writer Jane Goldman have confirmed this influence, Valentine's plot in "Kingsman" and the themes present have similarities to an earlier work. Surprisingly, not a James Bond movie like most of "Kingsman" lovingly pastiches, but a Captain America comic: "Madbomb."