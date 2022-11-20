Kevin Feige Rejected The Original Storyline For Captain America 3 Because It Wasn't 'Big Enough'

It's been known since 2016 that the third "Captain America" movie wasn't always going to be "Civil War." For one, Robert Downey Jr.'s involvement took some negotiation and you can't have "Civil War" without Iron Man. Second, the original plot was totally different.

As /Film reported at that time, the initial threequel premise centered around the "Madbomb." What is that, you might ask? In the Marvel Universe, it's a device that, through sonic waves, can drive whole crowds into frenzied violence. The device debuted in 1975; the eponymous "Madbomb" storyline ran in "Captain America" #193 to #200, written and drawn by original Cap co-creator Jack Kirby. Nate Moore, a producer on "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Civil War," aptly compared the Madbomb to the rage-inducing SIM cards in "Kingsman: The Secret Service."

"Cap 3: Madbomb" still would have featured the return of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) as the villain. Indeed, the Madbomb would have been the work of Zemo. So why did the movie widen scope? Moore, who appeared on "The Town with Matthew Belloni," has the answers. He came on the podcast in light of his most recent Marvel Studios production, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." However, he shed some light on the "Civil War" development process, including how it became "Civil War."