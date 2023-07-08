Before Donning Falcon's Wings, Anthony Mackie Was Eyeing Another MCU Hero

Sam Wilson, also known as the superhero The Falcon (Anthony Mackie), first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2014 film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." Sam was a veteran of the United States Air Force who was equipped with a unique piece of state-of-the-art military technology: a pair of powerful, mechanical wings. Sam could fly great distances and work spy missions with aplomb. The Falcon appeared in five MCU movies, and was promoted at the end of "Avengers: Endgame." It seems Captain America wanted to retire and, knowing that Sam was a brave soldier, passed his rare American-flag shield to his compatriot. In the subsequent TV series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Sam became the new Captain America in earnest, complete with a new (unfortunate) costume. Luckily, he was allowed to keep his Falcon wings.

So Mackie has, essentially, played two notable superheroes during his time with the MCU. Mackie may feel ambivalent about the expansive Marvel machine and the state of modern Hollywood — he understands that characters and intellectual properties are more important than actors and directors — but he has seemingly always admired Marvel comics and was very passionate about one character in particular. When interviewed by Inverse, Mackie revealed that he — back in the early 2010s, prior to his casting as the Falcon — wrote multiple letters to Marvel Studios pleading that they make a movie about Black Panther. He always loved Black Panther and would have loved to play the part.

It might have been the letters that attracted Marvel to Mackie's talents and caused them to cast him ... albeit in another role.