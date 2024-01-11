Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Go From Spies To Lovers In The New Mr. And Mrs. Smith Trailer

It's been nearly 20 years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie lit up the screen as John and Jane Smith, a longtime couple whose love life has lost its fizzle when they discover they're both secretly spies/assassins from rival agencies that have been tasked with killing the other. (We've all been there, haven't we folks?) Wisely, rather than trying to bottle sexy lightning twice, the creatives behind the upcoming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" TV show have opted for an entirely different approach to the original.

Developed by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" series was initially set to reunite Glover with his "Solo: A Star Wars Story" co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge before creative differences led to the latter departing the project (but with the "Atlanta" and "Fleabag" creators still on friendly terms). However, as enticing — and hot — as the Glover-Waller-Bridge pairing read on paper, the show has found what appears to be the perfect replacement in "PEN15" co-creator and star Maya Erskine, who brings a wholly different funny-sexy vibe to the table, but also one that appears to mesh seamlessly with Glover's comedic sensibilities. You can get a taste of that by checking out the show's full-length trailer (see above).