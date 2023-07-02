Why Phoebe Waller-Bridge Left Donald Glover's Mr. And Mrs. Smith Series At Amazon

Anyone with a scintilla of taste was ecstatic when Amazon announced that Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were set to create and star in a TV series reboot of the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie blockbuster "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." The pair hit it off, albeit in a somewhat unusual capacity, as Lando Calrissian and his droid companion L3-37 in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and felt primed to generate an entirely different kind of chemistry as a husband and wife who discover they're professional killers working at deadly cross purposes.

So it was heartbreaking when Waller-Bridge exited the project almost two years ago, citing those pesky old creative differences. Glover, who initially pitched the idea, stuck with it and eventually found his Mrs. Smith in "PEN15" star/co-creator Maya Erskine. The series began shooting last summer and is expected to premiere at some point in 2023. We're still plenty excited for the show (how could you not be with a supporting cast that includes Parker Posey, Michaela Coel, John Turturro and Paul Dano), but it's only natural to wonder what might've been had Waller-Bridge and Glover struck a harmonious creative balance.

While making the press rounds for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Waller-Bridge has opened up a little about her experience on "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and she's made her peace with it.