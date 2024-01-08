How To Watch Ridley Scott's Napoleon At Home

Ridley Scott came, he saw, he conquered. The legendary director's "Napoleon" might not be a box office hit in the traditional sense, but it was a generally successful experiment in theatrical releases for Apple. Not only that, it might even prove to be the first of many such releases for the tech giant going forward.

"Napoleon" itself was more of a mixed bag, so far as the theatrical cut is concerned. As Chris Evangelista noted in his review for /Film, the version released in theaters plays like "a CliffsNotes tour through the life of Napoleon Bonaparte," racing through major events in the infamous French emperor and military commander's life at a breakneck speed. As for what it does leave in, well, a lot of it is not only historically inaccurate but — perhaps more importantly — it's also just less interesting than what happened in real life. (And no, I'm not just talking about #HemorrhoidGate.)

As "Napoleon" wraps up its run at the box office, Apple and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are gearing up for the film's release on digital and premium video-on-demand. The film will be made available through the major digital retailers (so the usual suspects like Vudu, Prime Video, and so forth) in more than 100 countries starting January 9, 2024, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ at a later date. Of course, the big question on everyone's minds is: exactly which version(s) of "Napoleon" will Apple TV+ be streaming?