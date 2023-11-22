The Book You Should Read If You Love – Or Hate – Ridley Scott's Napoleon

Here's the thing: I don't care that Scott throws history to the wind for the film's battle scenes and leans into myth making and striking images. How the heck do you dramatize military corps organization and successful supply lines and the logistical solutions that were so often the key to Napoleon's victories? But what struck me while watching "Napoleon" is that the film's one-note take on its title character, and Joaquin's bizarre performance, is how much less interesting it is than the real guy. The most compelling moments in Roberts' book depict a man who, on the eve of a battle where he's sending 100,000 men into combat against an army of equal size, would sit in his tent, plan battle strategy and write letters back to Paris to suggest display items for the Lourvre and help run various science academies and micromanage the creation of a system of laws that would impact societies all over the world. It's staggering, frankly. It's impossible to comprehend how one human being could get so much done.

As played by Joaquin Phoenix, Napoleon is a cuckold loser who fails upwards and whose final defeats were inevitable. In history, Napoleon's final defeats are a genuine shock because he seemed truly unstoppable. The movie is one long joke about what a pathetic moron this guy is, and while the joke is sometimes funny, it gets old long before Waterloo. I found myself wishing the film had the ambition to showcase the man seen in Roberts' masterful biography — the guy who left me fascinated and conflicted and troubled. With this one-note portrayal, Scott and Phoenix take the easy way out. (Anyway, whether you like the movie or not, Roberts' biography is one I wholly and completely recommend.)

Then again, Phoenix's bumbling performance is so in-line with much of the enemy propaganda created during Napoleon's reign that one could argue that Scott is simply doing his duty as an Englishman to drag his nation's greatest enemy through the mud one more time, 200 years later. If that's the case ... go off once again, king.

